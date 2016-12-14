Aleppo hit by air strikes and shelling as evacuation stalls
ALEPPO, Syria/BEIRUT Plans to evacuate besieged rebel districts of Aleppo were under threat on Wednesday as renewed air strikes and shelling rocked the city.
LONDON Britain will begin formal divorce talks with the European Union earlier than the end of March if it can, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will trigger Article 50 of the EU's Libson Treaty to begin negotiations by the end of March 2017, but not before the end of this year.
"We're aiming to trigger by March 31, earlier if we can," Davis told a committee of lawmakers.
Davis also said the government was still to decide how much detail to include in its letter to trigger Article 50.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)
MOSCOW Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with Russian state television that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could become a natural ally to Damascus if he shows he is sincere about fighting terrorism.
WASHINGTON China appears to have installed weapons, including anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, on all seven of the artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday, citing new satellite imagery.