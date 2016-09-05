FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 4:38 PM / a year ago

Brexit minister says rather delay divorce with EU than get it wrong

Pro-Europe demonstrators react to Brexit supporters on route during a "March for Europe" protest against the Brexit vote result earlier in the year, in London, Britain, September 3, 2016.Luke MacGregor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would be better off being a month late in starting the formal divorce procedure for leaving the European Union than getting its negotiating stance wrong, the minister who is in charge of negotiating Brexit said on Monday.

David Davis also told parliament that Britain does not need to be a member of the EU's single market to have access to it.

"We will trigger Article 50 as soon as is reasonably possible," he said. "I would rather be a month late and get it right than be a month early and get it wrong."

British voters decided in June to leave the EU and the government has come under pressure from the opposition Labour Party and other countries to clarify how it intends to exit the bloc and rebuild its trade ties.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg

