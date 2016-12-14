FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
British government keeping options open on EU talks: Brexit minister
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 3:04 PM / 8 months ago

British government keeping options open on EU talks: Brexit minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Leave the EU David Davis leaves number 10 Downing Street after a cabinet meeting in London, November 29, 2016.Toby Melville - RTSTSRK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday the British government was keeping its options open before beginning talks with the European Union over its divorce.

Asked whether he stood by his earlier statement that Britain could consider paying into the EU budget to maintain preferential trade access into the single market, Davis said those comments had been "slightly over-interpreted".

"At this stage, three months short of the start of negotiation, I'm going to hold every option open that I can. I'm not going to shut something off unnecessarily. So to not count it out is also to not count it in," he told lawmakers in a question-and-answer session.

"I'm not ruling it in either, therefore I'm not envisaging it."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan

