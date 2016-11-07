UK Brexit minister Davis says there will be parliamentary vote before EU exit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's plans to leave the European Union will include a vote by parliament on legislation to translate EU law into British law, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.
"European Union law will be transposed into UK law at the time we leave, providing certainty for workers, businesses and consumers," Davis said. "This will be an act of parliament which we intend to have in place before the end of the Article 50 process."
