10 months ago
#World News
November 7, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 10 months ago

UK Brexit minister Davis says there will be parliamentary vote before EU exit

David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's plans to leave the European Union will include a vote by parliament on legislation to translate EU law into British law, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.

"European Union law will be transposed into UK law at the time we leave, providing certainty for workers, businesses and consumers," Davis said. "This will be an act of parliament which we intend to have in place before the end of the Article 50 process."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
