LONDON Britain would consider making payments to the European Union after it leaves the bloc in return for access to EU markets, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Asked by a lawmaker if the government would consider making a contribution in any shape or form for access to the EU's single market, Davis said: "The major criterion here is that we get the best possible access for goods and services to the European market and if that is included in what he's talking about then of course we would consider it."

Davis also said that media reports that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had told several EU ambassadors he supports freedom of movement were "completely at odds" with what he believed Johnson's view to be.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Sarah Young)