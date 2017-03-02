UK still on track to trigger Article 50 this month - Brexit minister

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Britain remains on track to trigger the legal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March despite a setback in the House of Lords, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

"The process is on track. The most important thing is that we'll conclude in time to present the Article 50 letter and we'll do so both in the interests of ourselves and the European Union," Davis told reporters during a trip to Copenhagen.

Britain's upper parliamentary house dealt a defeat to Theresa May's government on Wednesday, voting for a change to her Brexit plan that says she can only trigger divorce talks if she promises to protect EU citizens' rights.