5 months ago
Parliament must not have power to veto EU exit: Brexit minister
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#World News
March 12, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 5 months ago

Parliament must not have power to veto EU exit: Brexit minister

Britain's Secretary of State for departing the European Union David Davis arrives at 10 Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of the budget in London, March 8, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said parliament must not be able to veto Britain's decision to leave the European Union, urging lawmakers to reject proposed changes to legislation that gives Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin exit talks.

Davis urged lawmakers in the elected lower chamber of parliament to overturn changes made last week by the upper house of parliament which sought to give politicians more power to reject the final terms of Britain's exit.

"What we can't have is either house of parliament reversing the decision of the British people - they haven't got a veto," Davis said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Potter

