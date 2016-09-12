Pro-Europe demonstrators protest during a 'March for Europe' against the Brexit vote result earlier in the year, in London, Britain, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

David Davies, secretary of state for exiting the European Union, is seen in a still taken from video as he speaks to a committee of the House of Lords, in Westmisnter, London, Britain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Handout/Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON The British government will not say much about how Brexit will unfold before it triggers Article 50, the formal step that will kick off negotiations on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.

Davis, whose formal title is secretary of state for exiting the European Union, said in remarks to parliament that this would be a "frustrating time".

The government has been pressed for detailed answers on how it intends to enact the decision to quit the bloc, made in a June 23 referendum, by everyone from business leaders to foreign allies. So far, little detail has emerged.

Davis said the government would have clear negotiating guidelines in place by the time Article 50 was triggered. The date when that will happen is not known. Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said it will not be this year.

(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Estelle Shirbon)