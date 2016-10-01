FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Brexit minister says workers' rights will be protected
#World News
October 1, 2016 / 8:18 PM / a year ago

UK's Brexit minister says workers' rights will be protected

Britain's Minister for Brexit, David Davies arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain July 19, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK's Brexit minister David Davis will say on Sunday that employment rights will be protected when the country leaves the European Union, the Telegraph newspaper reported on its website.

"To those who are trying to frighten British workers, saying 'When we leave, employment rights will be eroded', I say firmly and unequivocally 'no they won't'," the newspaper said he will tell members at the Conservative Party conference.

He will also say that EU law will be transposed into domestic British law on the day Britain formally leaves the European Union, and any changes will be made subsequently by British politicians.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke

