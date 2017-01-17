FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit: minister
January 17, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 7 months ago

Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

During a speech setting out her Brexit priorities earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would continue to attract "the brightest and best" and would always want immigration, especially high-skilled immigration.

"A level of unskilled migration is likely to continue," Davis told parliament. "Where from, how it is controlled, will all be a matter for the new immigration policy."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

