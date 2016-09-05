Britain's Minister for Brexit, David Davies arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Brexit supporters form a counter demonstration as Pro-Europe demonstrators protest during a 'March for Europe' against the Brexit vote result earlier in the year, in London, Britain, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britain will leave the European Union and restore its sovereignty, the minister responsible for negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union said on Monday, vowing there would be no delay and no second referendum.

"As the prime minister has made clear, there will be no attempt to stay in the EU by the back door," David Davis told parliament.

"No attempt to delay, frustrate or thwart the will of the British people. No attempt to engineer a second referendum because some people didn't like the first answer."

Davis also said the government was firm that it wanted to have the "freest possible trading relationship" with the EU while controlling immigration into Britain.

