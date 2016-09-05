Taliban attack in Afghan capital Kabul kills at least 24
KABUL A Taliban suicide attack near the defence ministry in Kabul killed at least 24 people on Monday, including a number of senior security officials, and wounded 91 others, officials said.
LONDON Britain will leave the European Union and restore its sovereignty, the minister responsible for negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union said on Monday, vowing there would be no delay and no second referendum.
"As the prime minister has made clear, there will be no attempt to stay in the EU by the back door," David Davis told parliament.
"No attempt to delay, frustrate or thwart the will of the British people. No attempt to engineer a second referendum because some people didn't like the first answer."
Davis also said the government was firm that it wanted to have the "freest possible trading relationship" with the EU while controlling immigration into Britain.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg)
KABUL A Taliban suicide attack near the defence ministry in Kabul killed at least 24 people on Monday, including a number of senior security officials, and wounded 91 others, officials said.
HANGZHOU, China Leaders from the world's top economies broadly agreed at a summit in China on Monday to coordinate macroeconomic policies, but few concrete proposals emerged to meet growing challenges to globalisation and free trade.
SEOUL North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, as the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies held a summit in China, the North's main diplomatic ally.