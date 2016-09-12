British minister Davis says must persuade 'remainers' of Brexit benefits

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday the government must persuade those who voted to stay in the European Union in both houses of parliament that Brexit is worthwhile.

Davis, whose formal title is Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, also said that he was not "entirely sure" of the role of Guy Verhofstadt in the negotiations.

A former Belgian prime minister and arch-foe of eurosceptics across the continent, Verhofstadt was appointed by the European Parliament to represent it in the talks.