8 months ago
UK Brexit minister Davis says Article 50 may not be revocable
December 14, 2016 / 4:19 PM / 8 months ago

UK Brexit minister Davis says Article 50 may not be revocable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government does not know whether it could halt the process of leaving the European Union once it has begun but it does not intend to change course in any case, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

"We don't intend to revoke it. It may not be revocable. We don't know," Davis told a committee of lawmakers in parliament.

British government lawyers have argued that once the formal divorce talks on leaving the EU are triggered there is no going back. But EU leaders have suggested Britain could still change its mind.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg

