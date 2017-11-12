EU agreed no sum needed to move talks forward: British Brexit minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union agreed that Britain would not have to come up with a figure for a financial deal to leave the bloc before moving talks on to discuss a trade deal, Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrive to address a joint news conference after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Speaking to Sky News, Davis said Britain agreed to the sequencing of talks demanded by the EU but had told the bloc’s negotiators it would not come up with a figure to push them beyond ‘phase one’.

“We said: alright. we’ll do this sequencing, but don’t imagine you will have a number or a formula (for the financial settlement) at the end of it. We’ll get towards that process but you won’t have a number or a formula before we move on to the next stage. They accepted that,” he said.