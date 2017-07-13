FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
UK parliament to begin debate on Brexit laws in September: May's spokeswoman
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpInParis
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Commodities
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Future Of Money
Reuters Focus
Future Of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:24 PM / an hour ago

UK parliament to begin debate on Brexit laws in September: May's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government intends to begin a parliamentary debate on its legislative plan for Brexit in September, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday, after the 'European Union (Withdrawal) Bill' was published.

The bill, which is expected to be the subject of a long and divisive debate over the nature of Britain's withdrawal, will sever ties with the bloc determine how existing EU laws are transferred into British law.

Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.