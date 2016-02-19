FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

Situation in EU-UK talks 'critical', summit may last into Saturday: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders’ talks to work out a deal to convince Britain to stay in the 28-nation bloc have hit “critical” snags and leaders have been asked to book hotels for an additional night until Saturday, an EU official said.

“The situation is critical. The session scheduled for 1500 GMT has just been canceled and the meeting of leaders has been postponed to dinner at the earliest, and they have been asked to book hotels for tomorrow,” the EU official said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

