FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ISDA says no immediate impact on derivatives contracts from UK Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 7:58 AM / a year ago

ISDA says no immediate impact on derivatives contracts from UK Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union will have "significant implications" for financial markets and could alter how the world's $550 trillion derivatives sector works, a global industry body said on Friday.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association or ISDA, which represents users of derivatives like credit and interest rate swaps, said the UK vote won't have an immediate effect on the legal certainty of existing contracts.

Many of the swaps contracts traded in the EU use British law for resolving disputes. ISDA said in April that a Brexit would cause major legal issues for the derivatives market.

"In light of the vote, ISDA is working with members to ensure the derivatives market is able to continue functioning safely and efficiently," ISDA said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.