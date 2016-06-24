ISDA says no immediate impact on derivatives contracts from UK Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union will have "significant implications" for financial markets and could alter how the world's $550 trillion derivatives sector works, a global industry body said on Friday.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association or ISDA, which represents users of derivatives like credit and interest rate swaps, said the UK vote won't have an immediate effect on the legal certainty of existing contracts.

Many of the swaps contracts traded in the EU use British law for resolving disputes. ISDA said in April that a Brexit would cause major legal issues for the derivatives market.

"In light of the vote, ISDA is working with members to ensure the derivatives market is able to continue functioning safely and efficiently," ISDA said in a statement on Friday.