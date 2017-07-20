FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank's CEO says plans for 'reasonable worst-case' Brexit
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
July 20, 2017 / 3:48 PM / in 32 minutes

Deutsche Bank's CEO says plans for 'reasonable worst-case' Brexit

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan speaks at the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is planning for a "reasonable worst-case" scenario that predicts that Britain's deal to leave the European Union will not be favorable for the financial services industry, Chief Executive John Cryan said on Thursday.

Cryan said that the bank would be significantly affected, though in a way different from other banks because Deutsche Bank already has a headquarters in the EU and operates with a branch in London. For Deutsche, the Bank of England would gradually become more important as a regulator.

In the first installment of a video series for staff called "Tower Talk: John Cryan on Brexit," Cryan sat down with Deutsche Bank's head of communications Joerg Eigendorf at the bank's London headquarters.

Reporting by Tom Sims

