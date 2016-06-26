FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Deutsche Bank CEO says London financial center will weaken but won't die
June 26, 2016 / 12:54 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank CEO says London financial center will weaken but won't die

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan addresses the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 19, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) says London will not die as a financial center but it will become weaker after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

John Cryan, a Briton who divides his time between Frankfurt and London, told Germany's Handelsblatt business daily that he expects higher volatility than usual on the financial markets in the coming weeks.

"The financial center won't die but it will get weaker," Cryan said of London.

Cryan did not comment on the possible direct impact on Deutsche Bank after the referendum. Deutsche Bank employs at least 11,000 staff in Britain.

Cryan is working on a strategic overhaul at Germany's biggest lender, announcing in 2015 that it would cut 9,000 staff positions, of which 4,000 would be in Germany.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Digby Lidstone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
