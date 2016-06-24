FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
No need for Eurogroup meeting after Brexit vote: Dijsselbloem
June 24, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

No need for Eurogroup meeting after Brexit vote: Dijsselbloem

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a news conference after an eurozone finance ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Luxembourg, October 5, 2015.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chair of the council of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday there was no reason to call a meeting of the body following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Speaking after a meeting of the Dutch cabinet, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said it was for the British to decide when to apply to leave the bloc, but that the period of uncertainty should be kept as short as possible.

"The British will have to set the procedure in train themselves, but the period of uncertainty must be kept as short as possible," said Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.

Asked whether an independent Scotland would be eligible to join the European Union, he said it was too early to speculate.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams

