Dutch, Danish and Irish leaders to hold Brexit meeting on Friday

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland are to hold a meeting to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union on Friday, the Irish government said, in a sign the three pro-trade powers plan to coordinate their strategy on Brexit.

The three countries, which Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said are likely to be the most negatively impacted by Brexit, have a similar outlook on free trade and competition issues and in the past have often allied with Britain.

The 27 EU members that will remain after Britain leaves have repeatedly pledged to maintain a united front in negotiations with Britain and avoid divisions that could be exploited by London.

Kenny will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in The Hague on Friday, an Irish government spokesman said. The meeting will underline the strength of the 27 to remain united, he said.