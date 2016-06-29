UK appoints interior ministry official to head EU divorce unit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has appointed Oliver Robbins, a senior official at the interior ministry, to head the unit that will help negotiate an exit from the European Union.

Robbins, Second Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, will move to his new role as head of the EU unit on July 4, the Cabinet Office said.

"He will offer the very best advice and support to the government through these unprecedented times to ensure we secure the best possible deal for the UK," Cabinet Secretary, Sir Jeremy Heywood said.