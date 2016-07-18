FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New EC financial regulatory chief tells Washington priority is stability
July 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

New EC financial regulatory chief tells Washington priority is stability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EU and British flags are adjusted before the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016.Francois Lenoir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ensuring financial stability is the top priority for the European Commission following Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union, the commission's new financial regulatory chief said on Monday.

"Following the UK’s decision to leave the EU, ensuring financial stability is our first priority," Valdis Dombrovkis said in a speech in Washington laying out his priorities for dealing with the uncertainty stemming from the United Kingdom's June 23 decision to leave the EU.

Dombrovkis also discussed strengthening ties with the United States, noting he was visiting the U.S. capital on his first day in his new role.

"What my approach will be: Above all, continuity," he said.

Dombrovkis said he will continue the work of his predecessor, Jonathan Hill, on capital markets and reviewing regulations enacted after the 2007-09 financial crisis. He said he had met with his U.S. counterparts, and they were establishing a forum to meet frequently and discuss regulatory cooperation.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish

