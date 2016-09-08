FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain leaving EU internal market would hit City of London: EU's Dombrovskis
#Business News
September 8, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Britain leaving EU internal market would hit City of London: EU's Dombrovskis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 27, 2016.Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday that if Britain decided to leave the European internal market, it would hit the City of London hard.

"If (the British government) decides to leave the European internal market as well as the European Union, it would have serious effects for the City of London," he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

"At the moment British banks only need a license for one EU state to be able to be active in all member countries. The banks would lose this EU passport if Britain no longer wants to completely respect the rights and duties of the European internal market after it has left the EU," Dombrovskis said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

