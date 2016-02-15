EU deal with Britain should not stop euro zone integration: Draghi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A deal between Britain and the European Union on the future of Britain’s membership in the bloc should not limit further integration of the euro zone, the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi told EU lawmakers on Monday.

“The agreement, whatever it will be, should not hamper any further integration movement for our monetary union,” ECB chairman Mario Draghi told the economic and monetary affairs committee of the European Parliament in Brussels.

EU leaders will meet on Feb. 18-19 in Brussels to discuss the future of Britain’s membership of the 28-country bloc.

“A less than clear agreement would have implications of systemic nature and its implications would not be positive for the European monetary union,” Draghi said.