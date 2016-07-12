FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain governor says no ECB estimate of Brexit impact until September
July 12, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Bank of Spain governor says no ECB estimate of Brexit impact until September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Central Bank Governor Luis Maria Linde attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016.Susana Vera

ZARAGOZA, Spain (Reuters) - Bank of Spain governor and European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday the ECB would not assess the economic impact of Brexit until September, when it is due to release fresh growth forecasts for the euro area.

"We don't know yet what will be the new relationship between Britain and the European Union, we don't know how it will happen, or at what pace, so it is too soon to say what will be the impact, but it won't be positive," Linde said at an event in Zaragoza, in north-eastern Spain.

"The ECB will not make any estimate of the impact of Brexit in its economic forecasts until September," Linde also said.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer

