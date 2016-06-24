FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB ready to manage financial impact of Brexit vote: official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

ECB ready to manage financial impact of Brexit vote: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Television screens are seen at the Madrid stock exchange which plummeted after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum, in Madrid, Spain, June 24, 2016.Andrea Comas

ROME (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to manage impact on financial markets and the banking system of the British vote to leave the European Union, a senior ECB official said on Friday.

"The ECB is ready, today everyone is in place and there will be instructions from the governing council," Ignazio Angeloni, a member of the ECB's supervisory board, said at a conference in Rome.

He added that the fact that attempts to create a banking union in the EU had not been completed, leaving a "half-baked cake", was an added element of risk in the wake of the British decision.

Global financial markets plunged after referendum results showed a near 52-48 percent split for leaving.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.