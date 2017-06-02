FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit impact 'manageable' for EU economies: German government study
June 2, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

Brexit impact 'manageable' for EU economies: German government study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Union flag flies infront of the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain, April 20, 2017.Hannah McKay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The economic impact of Britain leaving the European Union will be "manageable" for the German and EU economies even though some economic sectors will be more seriously affected, according to a study commissioned by the German economics ministry.

"Even under unfavorable conditions, Brexit will be manageable for the EU and German economies," economics minister Brigitte Zypries said in a statement on Friday. "That is partly due to the current good economic environment."

Many in Britain have suggested that the possibility of EU economies taking a serious hit from Brexit will incentivize the bloc to give London generous market access after its departure.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Nienaber

