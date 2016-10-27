FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK finance minister says economy needs support despite third quarter growth
October 27, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 10 months ago

UK finance minister says economy needs support despite third quarter growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Britain October 3, 2016.Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said he would need to take steps to support growth in his first budget statement next month, despite data on Thursday showing the economy slowed less than expected after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

"I think it is right that we still prepare to support the economy during the coming period to make sure that we get through this period of uncertainty," Hammond told reporters.

"All the forecasters suggest that next year will be slower," he added.

Official data earlier on Thursday showed that growth slowed only moderately to 0.5 percent in the three months to September from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter, half the slowdown forecast in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Helen Reid, writing by David Milliken

