a year ago
Too early to say UK economy has shrugged off Brexit vote: former BoE deputy governor
#Business News
September 7, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Too early to say UK economy has shrugged off Brexit vote: former BoE deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - People are reading too much into recent data which appears to show that Britain's economy is coping well with its decision to leave the European Union, a former Bank of England Deputy Governor said on Wednesday.

"Some of the recent indicators have been greeted a little too enthusiastically. The picture is a bit more mixed," Charlie Bean told a committee of the British parliament's upper house, the House of Lords.

"The underlying picture at the moment does not suggest the economy has just shrugged off the Brexit result ... It's too early to draw a firm conclusion."

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
