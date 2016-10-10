FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

'Hard Brexit' could cost 66 billion pounds a year: Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Storm clouds are seen above the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, August 3, 2010.Greg Bos/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United Kingdom could lose up to 66 billion pounds a year under a "hard Brexit", The Times reported citing leaked government papers.

GDP could fall by as much 9.5 percent if Britain leaves the European Union compared with if it stays within the union, The Times reported.

The 66-billion-pound figure was in a draft cabinet committee paper which was seen by The Times.

A report by consultancy firm Oliver Wyman earlier this week said Britain's financial industry could lose up to 38 billion pounds in revenue in a 'hard Brexit'.

A quarterly survey of 7,000 businesses by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) on Monday showed that Business investment and turnover confidence in the UK had hit four-year lows.

Another survey by Deloitte reported that chief financial officers in major British firms reported only a partial rebound in business morale after a post-Brexit vote nosedive.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

