Britain says economy needs an infrastructure upgrade after political drama

Britain's Business Secretary Greg Clark speaks at the Institute of Directors convention in London, Britain, September 27, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy needs an infrastructure and vocational education upgrade to deliver stability to businesses after months of political drama including the vote to leave the European Union, business minister Greg Clark said on Tuesday.

"We have had enough drama in British politics over the last year - I want us to recover our reputation for stability and predictability as a business environment," Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Clark added.

Clark said an industrial strategy he was working on with Prime Minister Theresa May would provide stability while improving infrastructure such as roads, railways and Internet and education.