FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain says economy needs an infrastructure upgrade after political drama
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

Britain says economy needs an infrastructure upgrade after political drama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Business Secretary Greg Clark speaks at the Institute of Directors convention in London, Britain, September 27, 2016.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy needs an infrastructure and vocational education upgrade to deliver stability to businesses after months of political drama including the vote to leave the European Union, business minister Greg Clark said on Tuesday.

"We have had enough drama in British politics over the last year - I want us to recover our reputation for stability and predictability as a business environment," Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Clark added.

Clark said an industrial strategy he was working on with Prime Minister Theresa May would provide stability while improving infrastructure such as roads, railways and Internet and education.

Reporting by Helen Reid, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.