Euro zone will not add new members in next three years: Dombrovskis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission does not expect any new countries to join the euro zone for at least the next three years, one of the vice presidents of the EU executive said on Thursday.

"There is not going to be euro area enlargement in the next at least three years," Valdis Dombrovskis, who is in charge of the euro at the European Commission, told a conference after being asked whether Brexit might lead to euro zone expansion.

Currently, 19 countries are members of the single currency union, out of 28 members of the European Union. The EU will shrink to 27 countries once Britain has concluded the process to leave the bloc.