UKIP and make up - Juncker embraces Brexiteer Farage

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - UKIP leader Nigel Farage seemed to offer some conciliatory private words to EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday and received a peck on the cheek in return in the European Parliament on Tuesday.

As EU lawmakers gathered in stunned special session to digest Britain’s Brexit vote, Farage, who has long used the Brussels legislature as a platform for his campaign to get Britain out, walked over to the European Commission president and spoke to him briefly and apparently amicably.

As Farage made to turn away, Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg with a penchant for warm greetings, pulled Farage toward him and gave him an air-kiss on the cheek.