UKIP and make up - Juncker embraces Brexiteer Farage
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

UKIP and make up - Juncker embraces Brexiteer Farage

Nigel Farage (L), Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (R) take part in a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" summit, in Brussels February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - UKIP leader Nigel Farage seemed to offer some conciliatory private words to EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday and received a peck on the cheek in return in the European Parliament on Tuesday.

As EU lawmakers gathered in stunned special session to digest Britain’s Brexit vote, Farage, who has long used the Brussels legislature as a platform for his campaign to get Britain out, walked over to the European Commission president and spoke to him briefly and apparently amicably.

As Farage made to turn away, Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg with a penchant for warm greetings, pulled Farage toward him and gave him an air-kiss on the cheek.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Louise Ireland

