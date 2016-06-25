FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Founding EU members urge Britain to get on with EU divorce
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

Founding EU members urge Britain to get on with EU divorce

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a press conference after a foreign minister meeting of the EU founding members in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The six founding members of the European Union want Britain to get on quickly with triggering the process for it to exit the bloc, Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the six.

“We say here together, this process should get underway as soon as possible so that we are not left in limbo but rather can concentrate on the future of Europe,” Steinmeier, Germany’s foreign minister, said after the meeting in Berlin on Saturday.

Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg’s foreign minister, added: “I hope that we don’t get into a cat and mouse game here.”

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.