Germany, France, Italy say no to informal talks with Britain on EU exit

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, France and Italy agree there can be no informal negotiations on Britain leaving the European Union before London triggers the formal application process to leave the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"We are united that Article 50 must be activated and before this decision is taken no further steps can be taken," Merkel said with reference to the clause in the European Treaty that begins the process for a country to exit the bloc.

She was speaking at a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in Berlin.