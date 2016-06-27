Germany, France, Italy sketch out new goals for EU in joint statement

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany, France and Italy said they will propose a clear plan to secure the European Union’s borders, strengthen its economy and create jobs for young people at an EU summit on Tuesday to discuss Britain’s vote to leave the bloc.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in a joint statement after talks in Berlin that the EU needed the support of its people to move forward and must respond to their concerns.

“We will propose tomorrow ... launching a process based on a strict calendar and clear commitments to respond to the challenges presented by the results of the British referendum,” read the statement in French.

In the document, the three leaders agreed on the need to “develop concrete solutions for a good future for Europeans at the heart of the European Union.”