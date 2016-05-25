FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit one of bigger risks to EU economy, says euro zone head
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 25, 2016 / 4:09 PM / a year ago

Brexit one of bigger risks to EU economy, says euro zone head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Union flags and the Big Ben clocktower cover notebooks are seen on sale in London, Britain, Thursday December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A British vote to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23 poses one of the bigger risks to the European economy in the short term, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Wednesday.

“Brexit is obviously a risk at this moment, and in the short term probably one of the bigger risks to our economy,” Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, told reporters after ministers met in Brussels.

He said he sees risks mostly for the British economy, but added he was also “worried” about possible negative effects on the wider European economy, particularly for the 19-member euro zone.

Many economists say a British withdrawal would create uncertainty about future trading arrangements that could dampen investment around Europe, while new barriers to trade between Britain, currently the second biggest EU economy, and the rest could depress economic growth.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.