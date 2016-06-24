Factbox: Exchanges, brokers prepare for wild ride from Brexit vote

(Reuters) - Global financial exchange operators and brokers are preparing for volatile trading linked to Britain's referendum on Thursday on whether to stay in the European Union.

Markets have been racked for months by worries about what a Brexit, or a British exit from the EU, would mean for Europe's stability. The British pound rose to its highest level of 2016 after a poll showed that Britons had voted to stay in the EU.

If Britain left the EU, it would be the biggest blow to the 28-nation bloc since its foundation. The EU would be stripped of its second-biggest economy and one of its two main military powers, and could face calls for similar votes by anti-EU politicians in other countries.

Here are actions that some exchanges and brokers have taken in advance of the vote: