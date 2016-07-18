FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Too soon to say when Article 50 will be triggered: UK defense minister
July 18, 2016 / 7:38 AM / a year ago

Too soon to say when Article 50 will be triggered: UK defense minister

Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon arrives for a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Monday it was too early to say when Britain would trigger Article 50, the formal means of leaving the European Union, and how long it would take to develop its strategy for the divorce talks.

"It's too soon to set out an exact timetable," Fallon told BBC radio. "The new government was only formed ... last Wednesday and Thursday. A negotiating strategy is now being prepared and once that is finalised you will see the formal process begin to start."

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper

