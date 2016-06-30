FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit vote huge for UK, global markets coping well: Fed's Bullard
June 30, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Brexit vote huge for UK, global markets coping well: Fed's Bullard

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on "Slow Normalization or No Normalization" in Singapore May 26, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union at a referendum last week is a "huge issue" for the country but is not likely to have much impact on the United States, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said in a speech in London that global financial market had held up fairly well to the outcome of the vote and the size of the shock was manageable.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
