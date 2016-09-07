FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK's Hammond says wants best EU deal for financial services
September 7, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

UK's Hammond says wants best EU deal for financial services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, waits to greet U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, at number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain July 14, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Finance Minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he wants the "best deal" for the financial services sector after the UK leaves the European Union.

Hammond met with top bankers and insurers to discuss issues affecting the financial services sector as Britain prepares for negotiations to leave the EU after June's referendum.

Banks are worried about losing access to the bloc's single market once Britain had left.

"I understand the scale of the potential impact leaving the EU could have for parts of the financial services industry. That is why I am determined to listen to what the industry has to say on key issues, like access to the single market," Hammond said in a statement.

"We want the best deal for trade in UK goods and services, including our world leading financial services industry... It is important Britain maintains its status as a great place for financial services," Hammond added.

Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

