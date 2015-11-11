FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain and EU can agree reform deal despite 'difficult' demands: Finland's Rehn
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Britain and EU can agree reform deal despite 'difficult' demands: Finland's Rehn

The British Union flag and European Union flag are seen hanging outside Europe House in central London June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should be able to reach a deal on reforming its relationship with the European Union which all sides can endorse, even though some of its demands are “difficult”, Finland’s Economy Minister Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron wrote a letter on Tuesday setting out his four main objectives in renegotiating Britain’s EU ties before a membership referendum due by the end of 2017.

“There are elements that could form a basis for an agreement ... there are elements that are more difficult to digest,” Rehn, a former European Commissioner, told BBC Radio.

“Overall I think a package of elements could be agreed that could be possible to endorse both in the UK and the rest of the European Union,” he added.

Rehn said Britain was “essential” in strengthening the EU’s external voice, and Finland supported Cameron’s push for reform in areas such as boosting competitiveness and protecting the bloc’s single market.

“Definitely the European Union needs reform. That is why the UK has allies among other member states,” he said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.