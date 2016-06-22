Brexit might push Finland into recession: finance ministry official

A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London, Britain February 12, 2016.

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Britain's possible exit from the European Union might push Finland into recession next year, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

"It is possible. But we could fall into that territory also without Brexit. The growth is not that strong, other external shocks could have that impact, too," Mika Kuismanen, the head of the ministry's forecasting unit, told a news conference.

The ministry forecasts GDP growth at 1.4 percent this year, 1.0 percent in 2017 and 1.3 percent in 2018.