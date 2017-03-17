Finland throws hat into ring to host EU drug agency after Brexit

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish government on Friday said it will join several other European Union states in bidding to become the new home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) once Britain leaves the EU.

The London-based EMA has a workforce of about 900. It reviews experimental drugs and makes recommendations on market approval, which the EU Commission usually follows.

Other countries looking to lure the London-based EMA include Denmark, Sweden, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland and Poland.

Helsinki currently hosts the European Chemical Agency, ECHA.