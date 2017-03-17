FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland throws hat into ring to host EU drug agency after Brexit
March 17, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 5 months ago

Finland throws hat into ring to host EU drug agency after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish government on Friday said it will join several other European Union states in bidding to become the new home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) once Britain leaves the EU.

The London-based EMA has a workforce of about 900. It reviews experimental drugs and makes recommendations on market approval, which the EU Commission usually follows.

Other countries looking to lure the London-based EMA include Denmark, Sweden, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland and Poland.

Helsinki currently hosts the European Chemical Agency, ECHA.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

