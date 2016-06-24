Fearing export crash, Flemish regional head calls for soft Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A British exit from the European Union should be as soft as possible in order not to threaten 27.4 billion euros ($30.4 billion) of annual exports from the Belgian region of Flanders, the president of the region said on Friday.

"We will call for there to be no feelings of revenge but go for a soft Brexit," Geert Bourgeois told a news conference in Brussels.

Bourgeois added there should be no place for tariffs or other impediments to trade in the upcoming negotiations between the European Union and Britain.

Economic output in Dutch-speaking Flanders, which mostly exports food and textiles to Britain, could shrink by between 1.8 and 2.5 percent when Britain leaves the European Union, the Flemish government has calculated.

"We would suffer most after Ireland," Bourgeois added.