a year ago
UK Conservative lawmaker Liam Fox to announce leadership bid on Thursday
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

UK Conservative lawmaker Liam Fox to announce leadership bid on Thursday

Britain's Defence Secretary Liam Fox leaves his residence in central London October 13, 2011.Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British Defence Secretary Liam Fox will formally announce his bid to succeed Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday, he told radio station LBC on Wednesday.

Asked whether he would be launching his bid on Thursday, he said: "I will."

Fox will become the second candidate to run for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party after Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb announced his candidacy earlier on Wednesday.

Cameron announced last Friday that he would step down as leader following the country's vote to leave the European Union.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
