an hour ago
French banks could create 1,000 jobs in Paris post-Brexit: lobby
#Business News
July 21, 2017 / 10:14 AM / an hour ago

French banks could create 1,000 jobs in Paris post-Brexit: lobby

1 Min Read

Flags are seen at the EU Commission headquarters ahead of a first full round of talks on Brexit, Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - French banks could shift about 1,000 jobs currently based in London to Paris to keep staff in the European Union after Britain exits the EU, said the French Banking Federation.

The banking lobby said on Friday that it had told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in a meeting that French banks would "naturally" choose Paris to relocate staff.

"About a thousand jobs could be concerned, which could have a knock-on effect of at least three indirect jobs for each direct job," the FBF federation said in a statement.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

