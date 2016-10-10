FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Not forbidden to 'help banks reflect' on Paris move after Brexit: Sapin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 10, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Not forbidden to 'help banks reflect' on Paris move after Brexit: Sapin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - France is helping banks and financial institutions to consider a move from London to Paris after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the French finance minister said on Monday.

The French authorities are eager to attract financial firms from London after Britain's EU exit vote and have already offered to handle their files in English if they decide to move to the French capital.

Asked whether France has more concrete plans to attract banks from London, Michel Sapin said: "Large financial institutions make their decisions autonomously."

"But it's not prohibited to help them reflect and give them information on the quality of Paris (as a financial center). We do it without any particular animosity against London," he told reporters on his arrival at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

In a recent interview Sapin also said London cannot remain as the main euro clearing center once Brexit is completed.

"After Brexit, it will not be as before Brexit. They wanted a change. There will be a change," Sapin added on Monday.

Last week, French President Francois Hollande said the European Union should be tough on Britain after the country had apparently chosen a "hard Brexit", in which Britain leaves the EU's single market in order to impose controls on immigration, disrupting access to its main trading partner.

The pound fell heavily in Asia after Hollande's remarks, but Sapin said it was unclear whether the drop was caused by Hollande's words.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.