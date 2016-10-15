French president Francois Hollande attends a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday that Britain's decision to leave the European Union should not jeopardize the bloc's principle of free movement.

"They have decided to leave. I think the worst attitude would be to contest their choice or call into question the very foundations of the European Union," Hollande told a conference on Europe in Paris.

"So we have to see these negotiations to the end, while maintaining the principles of the European Union, notably that of free movement," he said.

Hollande added that although Britain was leaving, it should continue to play a role in Europe's defense.

